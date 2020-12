【BNO移民英國】BNO「5+1」申請細節　家庭成員不同時間赴英　遲出發者須另申居留許可

以家庭為申請單位的申請人須與家人同時申請,持有BNO的主申請人先申請,取得檔案編號後,其他加入的家庭成員,要引用同一檔號進行申請。

(If you're applying as a family unit, you must apply together. The main applicant who is a BN(O) should apply first and get their unique reference number. Any family members applying will need to quote this unique reference number in their applications.)