【理財學堂】美國經濟好定壞？1個指標教你判斷

美國經濟前景到底是好是壞？美國政府有其說法，分析師對美國經濟前景也有不同看法。若要簡單判斷美國經濟，從其經濟活動可探測一二，特別是民眾的消費活動，最能直接反映美國經濟狀況。

聯儲局：美國經濟有輕微經濟增長

美國聯儲局有褐皮書（Beige Book），是個對美國國內經濟的調查，最近（8月）的一個褐皮書謂美國經濟有輕微（Slight to Modest）經濟增長。

該報告原文如下：

1. Residential housing markets continued to experience steady demand for new and existing homes, with activity constrained by low inventories. Banking contacts also cited increased demand for mortgages as the key driver of overall loan demand.

2. However, commercial real estate conditions continued to deteriorate in many Districts, with the exception being warehouse and industrial space where construction and leasing activity remained steady.

3. While consumer spending growth remained positive, some Districts reported a leveling off of retail sales and a slight uptick in tourism activity.

4. Demand for autos remained steady, but low inventories have constrained sales to varying degrees.

5. Reports on agriculture conditions were mixed, as some Districts are experiencing drought conditions.

聯儲局褐皮書對經濟描述的重點如下

1.新住宅和二手住宅需求仍穩定，新造按揭提增銀行貸款業務；

2.商業樓仍差，貨倉及工業用地仍有需求；

3.消費金額持平，旅遊有點回醒；

4.汽車需求持平；

5.農業情況，有些農區有旱，不一而足。

美國經濟近8成來自消費

美國經濟有近8成是來自消費。宅、車、日常支出是美國人的大宗消費項，這三項強，美國經濟便好，但如上見，各項基本上是持平（Steady），故美國經濟只可謂溫以至涼。

天氣冷致外用出餐減少或累經濟

另個可探測美國消費經濟的探射燈，是外出用餐，但十分不幸，有預期今冬美國會較凍，有幾凍，外出用餐就有幾差。

「凍」對外出用餐的影響，見下圖。

在外用餐，一直以來是反映美國內部消費重要指標之一，如今冬美國在外用餐受到疫情與天寒的雙重打擊，對美國內消費（經濟）亦是不利。

